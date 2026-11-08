Why Some Drivers Hand Police A Blue Envelope During A Traffic Stop

To improve awareness and reduce stress for drivers with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Connecticut created the first Blue Envelope program by state law in 2020. As of February 2026, per the Organization for Autism Research it had been adopted statewide or locally in 30 states. Of those, 13 have made such communication a statewide effort, reports the National Conference of State Legislatures: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.

Using the color blue, or even envelopes, is not universal, however. The envelope color can vary based on jurisdiction and medical condition. The legislature group says blue is generally used to signify an autism diagnosis, yellow is displayed for those with communication impediments, and green signifies a mental illness. Arkansas, for example, provides both blue and green envelopes based on a person's condition and needs.

Then you have states that distribute decals instead to inform police and first responders about a driver's extra needs. Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey and Tennessee use yellow-dot stickers, applied either to the driver's license or the vehicle. Arizona's program requires that the decal be 3½ inches in diameter with "saving lives" imprinted in the center and affixed to the upper left corner of the vehicle's rear window. Beyond that, though, there is no set standard on where these identifying dots are placed, only that they are visible to instantly inform responders to approach the driver with patience and care.