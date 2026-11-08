This Is The Only Road In The US That Closes For Snakes

Shawnee National Forest is a biodiverse landscape spanning 289,000 acres between the Mississippi River and the Ohio River. It's home to around 35 migratory species of snakes and 23 species of migrating amphibians. Twice a year, those critters make the trek between the national forest's limestone bluffs and the LaRue Swamp. In the spring, the reptiles and amphibians travel from the bluffs to the swamp. In the fall, the ectothermic excursionists do the trip in reverse order, returning to the bluffs from the LaRue Swamp. Be it a slither, crawl, or hop, these reptiles and amphibians are on a mission.

The adventure takes the animals right across Forest Service Road 345, also known as LaRue Road. "We call it Snake Road," Forest Service Enforcement Officer Anderson Harris told CBS Evening News. It's a fitting name, too. The Forest Service closes the road because of snake, reptile, and amphibian migrations from March 15 to May 15 and September 1 to October 30 every year. "That protects animals from being incidentally killed by vehicles running over them," Officer Harris added. "It's the only road in the U.S., to my knowledge, that we close for migrations of the amphibians and reptiles."

At first, locals weren't so pleased with the idea of closing the road for four months of the year. Some of the more cruel motorists made a game of killing as many snakes as they could on the road. Eventually, they came around to the idea of closing the road. Best to leave the reptilian travelers in peace, even if you're curious.