At $49,900 Canadian (About $35,380 U.S.), Is This 2004 Ram SRT-10 A Snake You Might Find Charming?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Ram SRT-10 is a Viper in disguise, with that killer car's V10 engine and six-speed manual gearbox. As such, it's appreciably rare, so we'll have to see what such subterfuge should rightfully cost.

The Swift, or Apodidae, is a family of birds, closely related to hummingbirds, but notable on their own for being highly aerial. Swifts (as opposed to Swifties—fans of a certain pop idol) spend most of their time in the air, eating, sleeping, and even mating while in mid-flight, making them honorary members of the mile-high club. A migratory bird, Swifts are found on every continent on the planet except Antarctica, unsurprising since penguins have already claimed its icy environs.

Like its namesake bird, the Suzuki Swift was once also found on every continent except Antarctica. That was sometimes under an alias, though, as with the 1987 Chevy Sprint Turbo we looked at on Tuesday. With an older restoration and a claim of a first-place finish at a Japanese-only car show, that Sprint asked $10,000 for a new owner to feel the full force of its 70 turbocharged horses. Unfortunately for the seller, that price didn't fly for most of you. That was obvious in the comments and in the massive 90% 'No Dice' loss the Sprint suffered.