New Medians Intended To Prevent Street Takeovers Coming Straight Into Compton

We're probably more inclined to condone having "fun" in cars than the average website, but street takeovers (sometimes also called "sideshows") are a reckless and dangerous aspect of modern car culture that arguably gives anyone with even a passing interest in fast automobiles a bad name. You've probably already seen the social media videos, but in case you're unaware, street takeovers are when a bunch of people (usually young and probably a little dumb) gather by the dozens at intersections with cars and do donuts, burnouts, and generally cause a huge ruckus. The city of Compton, California, is now combating the phenomenon by putting rubber medians in the intersections to make them less appealing as vehicular playgrounds.

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Jack Gong from Compton Public Works Engineering said the city has placed rubber bumps at 22 different intersections, with over 176 "bumps" installed. One of them is Center and Alondra, which is apparently a takeover hot spot, as evidenced by the tire marks that are still visible in the NBC Los Angeles report. Eight raised rubber strips are placed at each intersection (two in between where you'd turn left and the opposing lanes on all four sides) in a way that drivers wouldn't drive over them when using the intersection correctly.