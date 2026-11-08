Aston Martin Once Built A DB10 That Never Went To Production

Mendes wanted the car to serve as a sort of spiritual successor — but not a direct retro-adaptation of — the superspy's iconic DB5. Aston design boss Marek Reichman spoke to Top Gear about it at the time, saying, "This isn't a mere pastiche of the original," and that "We don't want a parody, otherwise why not just get an original DB5."

To modern eyes, the DB10 may look like a lot of the Astons that have come since, but at the time, it was quite a departure. It was built using the underpinnings of the V8 Vantage of the era, and eventually fulfilled its original purpose, heavily influencing the next-gen Vantage that showed up in 2018. A shark-like front end would eventually be seen on the production DB11, and behind that gaping maw sat a 4.7-liter V8. It had a longer wheelbase than the Vantage it was built upon while being almost as wide as the One-77 hypercar.

Within movie canon, Q says the DB10 can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. The car was also fully bulletproof, according to Q, and hiding "a few tricks up her sleeve," such as an ejector seat with a parachute system, a rear-mounted twin-barrel machine gun with a rear window digital targeting system, and two flamethrowers in the exhaust.