Consumer Reports' Three Most Reliable Used Sub-$25K 3-Row SUVs

Crossovers and SUVs account for more than 50% of all new car sales, but despite that, finding a reliable three-row model that doesn't break the bank isn't always easy. The cheapest three-row SUV you can buy – the now hybrid-only Mitsubishi Outlander – costs over $32,000 before options. So, if your budget is around $25,000 and you have a big family that needs a big car, going for a used model that has already gone through its steepest part of its depreciation is a solid choice. The good news is that there are plenty of used options at that price, but the big question is whether you'll find one you can rely on and ease the pressure of rising living costs.

Thankfully, the analysts at Consumer Reports (CR) have gathered the best minivans and three-row SUVs and selected the most reliable options you can buy used on a $25,000 budget in one place. Each one of these offers the blend of everyday practicality, comfort, and dependability you'll appreciate, whether you need it for long-distance holiday trips, a school run, or a morning commute. Although both SUVs and minivans were considered, every car in the top three was an SUV, suggesting SUVs came out ahead for reliability at this price point. Let's see how they compare and why they made CR's reliability shortlist.