Why The Nissan VQ35 Is One Of The Most Dependable V6s Ever

One of the most loved Japanese sports cars of the 21st century is the Nissan 350Z, partly because it was one of the badass villain cars in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift." But there's more to it than just that. While looks are subjective, it's hard to deny that it has aged rather nicely. It's also still genuinely affordable, making it one of the cheaper alternatives to Japanese performance cars that have skyrocketed in value.

But perhaps the main reason for its celebrated status is its engine: Nissan's VQ35. In essence, it's a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 that produces around 287 horsepower in early 350Zs (or closer to 300 hp in the Nismo versions). Even by today's standards, the 350Z is quick: in Car and Driver's testing, 0 to 60 miles per hour took 5.4 seconds, and it didn't top out until 156 mph. That's fast enough to red-face some of the greatest sport sedans of all time.

The good news doesn't stop there either, because the VQ35 is also famed for its reliability, despite oil consumption issues. As with anything mechanical, it does depend on how well you treat and maintain it, but do so properly, and you're likely in for one hell of an ownership experience.