Mate Rimac Chased His Stolen Bugatti Chiron Across The Border In His 911 After It Was Nabbed From Rimac HQ

There was hope that police would intercept the Chiron and the thief before it left Croatia, but that wasn't meant to be. In fact, it made it all the way to Austria, crossing through Slovenia in the process. In Austria, the driver found himself low on fuel — not a terrible surprise given the Chiron has a quad-turbo W16 engine. After throwing half a tank of fuel in the car, which he didn't pay for, he continued driving. Eventually, Austrian police were able to catch up with him thanks to information from Rimac's group chat.

Rimac says he had decided not to press charges against the man who stole his car, but that doesn't mean he's going to walk away scot-free. I'm sure the police in Croatia, Austria, and possibly Slovenia are going to want to talk to him. Initially, Rimac, maybe with a bit of naivety, thought he'd be able to just pick up the car from the cops and drive the thief back home to his family, no harm, no foul, but "because of the value of the car, there was like 10 police cars," and he couldn't just take the car back. However, just a day later he got it back after proving he was the real owner. Apparently, the thief was local to Croatia, and had shown up to the Rimac HQ asking for job before he stole the Chiron.

The incident has already changed Rimac's approach to locking his cars' doors. He's no longer going to leave keys lying around or leave cars unlocked. At the beginning of his video, he says Croatia is "super, super safe," which he admits might sound strange to folks in the U.S. and abroad. That's why he always felt fine leaving his cars unlocked.

"I did that for years, and nothing ever happened. Until, of course, something did happened, so I will not do that anymore," Rimac joked on Instagram. "Don't try your luck — will not happen again."