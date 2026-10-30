Earlier this week we asked you which cars you're always surprised to see someone actually bought, and y'all really had a lot to say, which we love to see. I took the easiest answer to are question, making you all dig a bit deeper, and it worked out well.

I said I'm always surprised to see someone actually bought a Tesla Cybertruck, for very obvious reasons. Lots of people agreed with that answer, but we love some healthy discourse here, and some folks thought I was too hard on the poor innocent Cybertruck. To that I say, "to each their own, Charlize Theron."

In all seriousness, there were literally oodles of great answers, so feel free to go back and read through the other comments that didn't make this roundup. These are a few of my favorite answers, but if yours didn't make the cut, or maybe you missed the chance to leave an answer, go ahead and leave yours in the comments below, after you read all of my thoughtful commentary, of course. These are the cars you're always surprised to see people actually bought.