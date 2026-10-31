These 8 Modern Pony Cars Deliver Supercar Performance

It is not easy to define some automobile categories. What's the difference between a pony car and a muscle car? When does a sports car become a supercar, and when does the supercar become a hypercar? There are guidelines but also plenty of gray areas left up to interpretation. It is a bit like when Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart tried to define obscenity by using the phrase "I know it when I see it."

We are not here to attempt to come up with indisputable definitions for the pony car and the supercar. That would be futile and just lead to arguments. Instead, we decided to simply go with the most widely accepted definition of those types of automobiles.

The Ford Mustang is generally credited with ushering in the pony car era. The pony car category even gets its name thanks to the Mustang. It is an American car with a long hood, short deck, a stylish design, and sporty performance.

Speaking of supercars, the Lamborghini Miura is generally accepted as the original. When it was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show on March 10, 1966, it introduced to the world a whole new class of automobile for the street. The V12 engine is mounted transversely behind the driver. It has an intoxicating design, and with a top speed of 163 mph, it was the world's fastest production car.

Historically, a supercar carried a higher price but offered greater performance in exchange. The price gap is still there, but the performance gap has narrowed dramatically in recent years. The Camaro Z/28, Challenger SRT Demon 170, and Shelby GT350R are all capable of supercar-humbling performance. And they are not alone. Here's a closer look at eight pony cars that can keep supercar owners up at night.