GM Will Finally Make Hybrid Crossovers

Happy Wednesday! It's October 28, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at GM's plans for hybrid crossovers, and the ever-less-affordable world of car loans. We'll also look at Mercedes' commitment to China, and Slate's new candy partnership.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.