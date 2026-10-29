Mercedes-Benz Shows Off Its Holy Stature In New Popemobile Exhibition At The Vatican

Is Mercedes-Benz the most holy of all automotive brands? While the Stuttgart titan won't go quite so far as to say that out loud, it will go so far as to sponsor an exhibition of its Popemobiles at the Vatican. "A Century of the Popemobile" will run from October 28, 2026 through January 31, 2027, displaying a variety of motorized papal rides, from the first car a pope used regularly right up to the modern day. In fact, it will go beyond that, since the exhibition will be bookended by an 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen (the first real production car) and a present-day Mercedes S-Class. In other words, this is both a celebration of the custom vehicles made for one of the world's most important religious leaders and an advertisement for a car brand planted right next to St. Peter's Basilica.

"A Century of the Popemobile" will feature eight papal cars, not all of which are, strictly speaking, Popemobiles, plus the two bookend cars. According to Sandro Barbagallo, curator of the historical collections of the Vatican Museums, this is all part of a thematic connection between the vehicles and the papacy: "It all begins with a journey: that of Peter, the fisherman from Galilee who came to Rome to proclaim a message destined to span the centuries and continents." I'm not positive that Peter drove there in an S-Class, but that sure is an analogy.

Taking it up another notch, Marc Langenbrinck, president of Mercedes-Benz Italia, said in the announcement from the Vatican, "We also hope, in a spirit of Christian humility, to inspire you to reflect on the profound meaning of the journey that began with Peter nearly two thousand years ago and is carried forward today by Pope Leo XIV." In this same spirit, please buy a Mercedes.