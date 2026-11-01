Steve McQueen's Ferrari 275 NART Spider Is Heading To Auction, So Start Saving Your Nickels

Many celebrities and cultural icons claim to love cars and their engineering, but they don't know the first thing about either. McQueen, though, was different.

Dubbed the "King of Cool," McQueen was a hugely talented presence on-screen and unquestionably suave off it. He also had a genuine appreciation for cars and motorcycles. McQueen competed in various levels of motorsport throughout his years and was once even a road tester for Sports Illustrated. As you can imagine, his personal garage was pretty insane, with five vehicles selling for over $1 million at major auction houses.

One of McQueen's cars, his old Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider, is heading to auction at Gooding Christie's upcoming New York event, which takes place from November 20 to 21 at the Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan. The Spider is projected to sell for anywhere between $15 million and $20 million, which actually isn't so insane considering the most expensive car ever sold at $143 million.