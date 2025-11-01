Steve McQueen Rode This 1926 Excelsior Super X Motorcycle Around His Ranch. Now It's Up For Auction

Julien's says the bike still runs, so if you can cover the eventual hammer price, you could channel some of your inner King of Cool. The aforementioned V-twin motor is paired with a three-speed chain-driven transmission, all packed into a single crankcase, a departure from the designs that had preceded it. The one-time flat-tracker runs on alcohol, is unchanged from when McQueen owned it, and is rather barebones. "[T]his model features a racing frame, an oversized rear fender, no front fender, short exhaust headers, and...[a] race tuned engine," Julien's notes. "There's no lighting or electrics, nor a front brake, with just a single drum on the rear."

The Excelsior was originally auctioned in 1984, when McQueen's estate was sold off (Julien's has the documentation). The tires are "vintage," and the leather seat is "original," requiring periodic conditioning to maintain it. So you really are getting a proper piece of antique, two-wheeled racing history here, with extra Tinseltown cred due to its association with an actor who probably loved cars, planes, and motorbikes more than he did the big screen.