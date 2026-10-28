Toyota Recalls 228,000 Siennas Over Second-Row Seat Backs That Could Move Around In A Crash

A hybrid Toyota minivan is easily one of the most rational vehicles you could get, but the automaker has issued a recall on its current model that puts a fly in that perfect-family-car ointment. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report on a recall submitted last Tuesday, Toyota is recalling 228,367 Siennas from model years 2022 to 2026, built from September 16, 2021 through July 20 of this year. The current, hybrid-only version of the Sienna came on the scene for the 2021 model year, so it looks like those first model year cars aren't affected.

Per the report, the issue has to do with "certain recliner assemblies by a certain supplier during a certain production period equipped with a seat containing a certain seat belt pretensioner by a certain supplier." That's a direct quote from the NHTSA report, by the way.

Look, I know it's a serious safety issue and I'm sure that passage was vetted by many, many Toyota lawyers, but it's always funny to read official legal stuff like that written with the same tone as that one friend dishing gossip at brunch with feigned discretion after one too many mimosas.