Dodge Entered The US Compact Truck Market Late With A Rebadged Mitsubishi Forte

Heading into the 1960s, Detroit's Big Three had begun to realize some folks preferred cars that were more agile and more efficient than the typically massive machines they were producing. Their response was to introduce a wave of home-grown compacts in 1960, led by GM's Chevrolet Corvair, the Chrysler Valiant, and the Ford Falcon.

On the truck side of the ledger, though, things played out differently. Datsun had been exporting compact trucks to the West Coast since the first half of the 1960s, with Toyota following soon after. The Big Three at the time offered car-based trucks like the Corvair forward-control models and the Falcon-based ute-style Ranchero, but they didn't look like the real deal the way the Japanese mini-trucks did. So when the mini-truck segment began taking off, the U.S. automakers went straight to the easiest option. Ford rebadged Mazda's B-series truck to sell as the Courier for 1972. The same year saw GM give that treatment to the Isuzu Faster, with the result being the Chevy LUV — a truck way ahead of its time.

As a result, the Courier and LUV, and their Japanese-branded rivals, were in the right place at the right time when the fuel crises of 1970s hit, starting in 1973. Chrysler's entry, though, was way behind. Based on the Mitsubishi Forte, the Dodge D-50 didn't debut until 1979, some seven years after the Courier and LUV. (To be clear, the D-50 would be renamed the Dodge Ram 50 in 1981, and Mitsubishi's Forte is unrelated to Kia's former compact sedan of the same name.)