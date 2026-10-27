What's Your Most Ill-Suited Automotive Experience?

By Amber DaSilva
A Ford Bronco and Toyota Tacoma street-parked in Brooklyn Amber DaSilva
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Living in New York City, I see a lot of vehicles that are truly incorrect for the area in which they're driven. We have tight, old streets with low-clearance bridges and limited parking, yet people seem intent on driving hulking, lumbering vehicles around here all the same. That phenomenon got me thinking, though: Surely we've all done something similar, driven the worst possible vehicle for a circumstance and had to make do. Today, I want to talk about your most ill-suited automotive experiences.

This is a very broad category, and I'm intentionally keeping it that way. Did you take a ski trip in an open-differential Miata, with no room to put your skis and only one powered wheel to get you through the snow, or have you autocrossed a Wrangler? Have you taken a four-hour road trip in a torrential downpour, on a motorcycle, with waterproof gear that you quickly found the limits of? Well, I have too, and today we're all going to share our dumb ideas. 

I'm not immune to New York City trucking

Chevy Colorado with streaks of light in the foreground Amber DaSilva

My worst-picked vehicle was probably a press loaner Chevy Colorado Trail Boss I got some time back, specifically a Stars and Steel-edition truck. I jumped at the chance to get it on loan, because I love a deeply stupid vehicle, but only once I got my hands on it did I realize it wouldn't fit in my building's parking. Then, once I started circling my block looking for street spots, I realized that the giant black America-themed pickup stood out uncomfortably in my largely Hispanic neighborhood. I ended up blasting transsexual hyperpop with the windows down to try and look less like ICE. 

My most ill-suited vehicle was a Colorado in Queens, but what was yours? Have you lapped Watkins Glen in a camper van (I've seen it done) or daily-driven a Scion FR-S through lake effect snow (I've done it myself)? Leave your answers down below, and I'll pick my favorites later on in the week. Bonus points as always for a good story. 

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