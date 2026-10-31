The Essential Elements Of An Accurate 'Eleanor' Mustang Shelby Tribute

Building a faithful Eleanor replica is not for the faint of heart or light of wallet. Thankfully, you don't have to start with a real Shelby GT500. The production team didn't. The bad news is that a 1967 Mustang fastback in decent shape won't be cheap. According to Hagerty's valuation data, a car in good condition with the base 289-cubic-inch V8 will set you back around $30,000. And that's before any of the body work that transforms a standard Mustang into an Eleanor.

Recreating the Stanford-designed exterior is where most of the work lies. Luckily, reproduction fiberglass body kits are readily available from suppliers like MustangBodyKit. Any complete kit should come with the Eleanor-specific parts, like bumpers, a hood, and fender flares, as well as GT500-style trunk extensions and a rear panel that allows for the fitment of 1967 or 1968 Mercury Cougar taillights. Just be aware that any fiberglass parts will need to be trimmed, fitted, and sanded before the car is painted. The correct colors come from Dupont's fleet catalog — Pepper Gray Metallic 44490 for the body and Black Metallic 44435 for the stripes.

With any Eleanor replica, the details matter. The production team switched up the location of the GT500 badges, using a pair of rear GT500 badges on the front fenders and a fender badge on the rear. The elliptical, side-exit exhaust tips can be purchased from suppliers like Mustangs to Fear. Rounding out the exterior details are 17-inch-by-8-inch Shelby Cobra-style wheels, Shelby-style bullet mirrors, a 1971-to-1973 Mach-1 flip-up gas cap, and PIAA driving lights up front. Note that the correct lights are no longer in production, so you'll need to find used versions or source alternatives.