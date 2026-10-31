The Essential Elements Of An Accurate 'Eleanor' Mustang Shelby Tribute
The Eleanor Mustang from the 2000 remake of "Gone in 60 Seconds" hit the Mustang community like a bomb. The Steve Stanford design, adapted for production by Chip Foose, was a futuristic (for the time) take on the 1967 Shelby GT500. The silver-screen Shelby driven by Nic Cage inspired many replicas, and despite the film being more than a quarter of a century old, people are still obsessed with the thing. No fewer than four Eleanors crossed the block at last month's Barret-Jackson auction in Las Vegas.
Despite the car's popularity, the history of Eleanor replicas is sordid. Denice Halicki, widow of the director of the 1974 original and rights holder of the "Gone in 60 Seconds" franchise, was infamously litigious. Any builder creating an Eleanor without a license could be hit with a copyright violation suit. Even YouTubers building replica Eleanors were not immune from Halicki's legal ire. But now, thanks to a 2025 federal court decision, Eleanor is legally considered a prop instead of a copyrightable character. You can make a visual replica — replete with a Leno-chinned body kit, enough auxiliary lights to make a WRC car blush, and a silver-with-black-stripes paint job — without getting sued into oblivion. Just don't officially call it an Eleanor, as the name is still trademarked.
On the outside
Building a faithful Eleanor replica is not for the faint of heart or light of wallet. Thankfully, you don't have to start with a real Shelby GT500. The production team didn't. The bad news is that a 1967 Mustang fastback in decent shape won't be cheap. According to Hagerty's valuation data, a car in good condition with the base 289-cubic-inch V8 will set you back around $30,000. And that's before any of the body work that transforms a standard Mustang into an Eleanor.
Recreating the Stanford-designed exterior is where most of the work lies. Luckily, reproduction fiberglass body kits are readily available from suppliers like MustangBodyKit. Any complete kit should come with the Eleanor-specific parts, like bumpers, a hood, and fender flares, as well as GT500-style trunk extensions and a rear panel that allows for the fitment of 1967 or 1968 Mercury Cougar taillights. Just be aware that any fiberglass parts will need to be trimmed, fitted, and sanded before the car is painted. The correct colors come from Dupont's fleet catalog — Pepper Gray Metallic 44490 for the body and Black Metallic 44435 for the stripes.
With any Eleanor replica, the details matter. The production team switched up the location of the GT500 badges, using a pair of rear GT500 badges on the front fenders and a fender badge on the rear. The elliptical, side-exit exhaust tips can be purchased from suppliers like Mustangs to Fear. Rounding out the exterior details are 17-inch-by-8-inch Shelby Cobra-style wheels, Shelby-style bullet mirrors, a 1971-to-1973 Mach-1 flip-up gas cap, and PIAA driving lights up front. Note that the correct lights are no longer in production, so you'll need to find used versions or source alternatives.
Under the skin
After your wallet has been sufficiently lightened by all of the exterior changes, recreating the interior of an Eleanor may feel like a reprieve, because it's mostly mostly standard Mustang stuff. The movie cars started with the upscale Deluxe interior, which includes stainless-steel-trimmed bucket seats and aluminum accents on the dash and door panels. From there, a Lecarra wooden steering wheel was added, along with a ginormous AutoMeter Sport-Comp tach, Total Control Products aluminum pedal covers, a fire extinguisher mounted to the transmission tunnel, and, of course, a Hurst shifter with a Go Baby Go button to activate the nitrous bottle in the trunk.
Under the hood, most of the movie cars had a small-block Ford V8. For example, one of the surviving screen-used cars is equipped with a 351-cubic-inch Ford V8. But there was one 390 big-block car built for the L.A. River chase scene. Licensed Eleanor builders offer fuel-injected 427s and modern 5.0-liter Coyote engines. Even though the LS-series engines are popular for swaps for a reason, please resist the urge to put a Chevy V8 in there. As long as your Eleanor has a Ford V8 under the hood, the replica purity police shouldn't come after you. If you are still undeterred after reading all that goes into an Eleanor replica, go forth and build one. Just send us pics when you are done.