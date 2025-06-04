Federal Court Says You Can Build An 'Eleanor' Mustang, But I'm Begging You Not To Anyway

For decades, the Eleanor Mustang from the Nic Cage remake of "Gone In 60 Seconds" has been copyrighted — its visage owned and controlled by the highly litigious Denise Halicki, widow of the writer/director/producer/star of the original 1974 film, and later by Shelby — under the reasoning that the car is a character unto itself. After years of legal battles, though, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled otherwise: Eleanor is a prop, like any other, and its design can't be copyrighted the same way. Anyone is now free to free to make their own Eleanor replicas, which brings me to my plea: Please don't.

I know you liked the movie where Nic Cage listened to Low Rider and drove a car real fast, but I need you to recognize Eleanor for what it is. This Chip Foose-designed bodykit is in no way better than the 1967 Shelby GT500 on which it's based. It's longer, flatter, and comes across more stodgy and old than the aggressive lines of the stock car. It's time we all looked at Eleanor, realized it looks worse than a regular Mustang, and moved on with our lives.