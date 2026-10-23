Yamaha Thundercat, Ford Focus SVT, Chevy SS: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, it's the end of the week. I'll once again be spending my weekend in frigid upstate New York, climbing rocks and hanging out with friends, but I'm concerned that you may not have such active and social plans. Do you have things to do? Are you eating enough? Your mother and I worry about you, you know. You never call any more.

In case you don't have weekend plans, though, worry not, I'm here for you. I've picked through the greatest automotive listings in your area, and now I can give you a plan for the next two days: Negotiate some deals on these gorgeous cars and bikes. By "your area," here, I do mean Seattle. If you're not in Seattle, time to fly out and drive something back. I accidentally listed my snowboard for sale in Seattle during the process of tracking these listings down, thoroughly disappointing one eager Seattlite with a couple hundred bucks to his name and a desire to hit the slopes this winter, so the least you can do to repay him is go buy one of this week's Dopest Cars.