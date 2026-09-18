1989 Pontiac 20th Anniversary Trans Am For Sale With 30,000 Miles Will Thrill You With Its Turbo V6

You probably know about the Buick Grand National, especially after it reentered the cultural spotlight a couple of years ago. But there's another, closely related muscle car that might even be better to drive, and you can get one without the GNX markup.

For sale at Motorcar Classics is a 1989 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, specifically a 20th Anniversary Edition. This means it's powered by a version of the same 3.8-liter turbocharged V6 as that Buick. Like the GNX, this car was also a limited-run deal although not to the same degree. Pontiac made 1,500 of these Trans Ams, versus the 547 Buick GNX coupes.

The one for sale looks clean as hell — not surprising consider it has fewer than 30,000 miles on the clock — and the seller is asking $39,900 for it. For reference, this car started at $30,717, but of course, those are 1989 dollars. Adjusted for inflation, that's almost $70,000. So if you look at it that way, that asking price is still quite a discount assuming there are no big, hidden issues.