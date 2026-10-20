What's Your Dream Automotive Show?

"Top Gear" UK. "Top Gear" US. "The Grand Tour." Wouldn't it be nice to have a car show that isn't just three dudes comparing vehicles against each other? Are you as tired of the Three Guys In Cars format as I am? Well, today, we're talking about how to fix it. What automotive show would you like to see?

The setup is this: You've been made a showrunner at a network or streaming platform of your choice, and your only charge is to make the greatest automotive TV show on Earth. The format and cast are entirely up to you, and you've got a blank-check budget to work with — the only limit here is your imagination. Whatever runtime you'd like, whatever subject, so long as cars are the main focus. A big-budget narrative biopic about an automotive designer for HBO, an inside look at car plants for the Discovery Channel, 2 Sons 2 Anarchy for FX, what automotive show would you make?