1979 Camaro Restomod With Just 752 Miles For Sale Pairs Stroker V8 And Custom Graphics

Chevy no longer makes the Camaro, but even if it did, it still probably wouldn't have the aura of this 1979 restomod version. It's currently for sale on Exotic Car Trader out of New York and features a 383-cubic-inch stroker V8, a Holley 750 CFM four-barrel carburetor, and a four-speed manual gearbox, and just 752 miles on the odometer. Its creators have blessed it with a black paint job with purple flames on the side and on the massive, bulging hood, Trans Am-style, as one does.

For reference, this Chevy small block is a muscle car favorite thanks to a reputation for both performance and reliability. The added low-end torque resulting from the longer stroke (hence, "stroker") gives it an edge over the 350 without the overheating issues of the bigger 400. The for-sale listing doesn't specify how much power this particular car puts down, but for reference, a new 383 crate engine from Chevy makes up to 450 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque, and a meaty pair of Mickey Thompson rear tires look ready for the drag strip. The seller is asking $46,299, including a $1,299 pre-delivery service charge.