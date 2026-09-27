Mickey Thompson Wrung 295 Bonneville Records Out Of The 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Mickey Thompson was a man built from different stuff. He was a speed demon, a hot rodder, a racer, a salesman, a promotor, and a serial entrepreneur wrapped up into one jovial guy. His close relationship with Detroit legend Bunkie Knudsen garnered him support from Ford as Knudsen became FoMoCo president in 1968. In an effort to promote Ford's newly redesigned Mustang for 1969, Thompson was assigned to win some international speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats with a trio of specially prepared Mustang Mach 1s. No stranger to Bonneville or speed records, Thompson jumped at the opportunity. When it all wrapped up, Thompson and Ford had secured 295 new speed records.

Thompson brought along his friend and teammate Danny "On The Gas" Ongais, with whom he'd split the lion's share of the driving. Ever the promoter, Thompson also invited Hot Rod Magazine publisher Ray Brock and Sports Illustrated writer Bob Ottum to co-drive and write about the experience. The plan was to drive for as long and as fast as necessary to break every FIA endurance and speed record. Things didn't shake out as planned, but the four still walked away with a bunch of new FIA record entries.

Thompson and crew laid out a 10-mile oval course on the salt at the Utah/Nevada border, and set about the record attempt in July of 1968. Rain had come the day prior, and the salt was in rough shape as it struggled to absorb the water. You don't really want puddles on your race course when you're trying to maintain over 160 miles per hour. Ford reports from the event indicate that Ongais and Thompson were driving "in a continual four-wheel drift, with the back end of the car 'hung out' like a dachshund turning a corner."