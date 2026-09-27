Mickey Thompson Wrung 295 Bonneville Records Out Of The 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Mickey Thompson was a man built from different stuff. He was a speed demon, a hot rodder, a racer, a salesman, a promotor, and a serial entrepreneur wrapped up into one jovial guy. His close relationship with Detroit legend Bunkie Knudsen garnered him support from Ford as Knudsen became FoMoCo president in 1968. In an effort to promote Ford's newly redesigned Mustang for 1969, Thompson was assigned to win some international speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats with a trio of specially prepared Mustang Mach 1s. No stranger to Bonneville or speed records, Thompson jumped at the opportunity. When it all wrapped up, Thompson and Ford had secured 295 new speed records.
Thompson brought along his friend and teammate Danny "On The Gas" Ongais, with whom he'd split the lion's share of the driving. Ever the promoter, Thompson also invited Hot Rod Magazine publisher Ray Brock and Sports Illustrated writer Bob Ottum to co-drive and write about the experience. The plan was to drive for as long and as fast as necessary to break every FIA endurance and speed record. Things didn't shake out as planned, but the four still walked away with a bunch of new FIA record entries.
Thompson and crew laid out a 10-mile oval course on the salt at the Utah/Nevada border, and set about the record attempt in July of 1968. Rain had come the day prior, and the salt was in rough shape as it struggled to absorb the water. You don't really want puddles on your race course when you're trying to maintain over 160 miles per hour. Ford reports from the event indicate that Ongais and Thompson were driving "in a continual four-wheel drift, with the back end of the car 'hung out' like a dachshund turning a corner."
The cars
It's difficult to say when these three 1969 Mustang Mach 1s were built, but they may have been assembled as early as 1967. Ford took three early preproduction cars and shipped them off to Holman Moody to receive the same level of chassis preparation as the team's NASCAR Baby Grand touring car series entries, including aero covers for the headlights and cut down roof drip rails. NASCAR Torino-style suspension setups were employed, with a quad-shock A-arm front suspension, heavy duty rear leaf springs, and special weight jacks to set the cars up for circle driving.
The yellow car was built for FIA Class C competition. The rulebook for Class C specified an engine displacement between 183 and 305 cubic inches. So Ford fitted the car with a high-rpm 302 Tunnel Port V8 engine, built for the SCCA Trans Am racing series. These high-flow engines were allegedly putting down in the realm of 420 horsepower in race trim, but didn't have the down-low torque to compete head-to-head with the Penske Camaros in Trans Am. They didn't need torque to run a 10-mile oval course, making the tunnel port a perfect foundation for this record run.
The red car was pushing even stronger numbers. In the photo shoot from the initial record run at Bonneville (above) both the red and blue cars were sporting NASCAR 427 Tunnel Port engines, though the red car was set up for the oval course and the blue car was built for straight-line performance. The record books don't reflect that the blue car ever set any times, and the red car's runs were initially scrapped because of weather. Months later when the car returned, it had ditched its carburetor and was running bespoke fuel injection and a giant supercharger was sticking up through the hood.
The attempt
The plan was for the quartet of drivers to set a 24-hour speed record with the yellow car, but reports from the day indicate that a combination of rain-induced bad salt, a few high-speed spinouts, and some minor component failures caused them to stop their effort at 500 miles, having averaged 159 miles per hour for the entirety. It was a success, to say the least. 42 Class C records were broken that day.
Wilson Pickett may have been begging Sally to slow her Mustang down, but Mustang Mickey knew there was a lot more speed and more records to be had. Bonneville stayed wet for much of the summer that year, and just began to dry out in August when the crew returned. And once again the heavens opened and dumped buckets of rain on the salt, causing the project to be scrapped once again. Bonneville in September was much more pleasant and the salt in much better condition; drier, flatter, and safer to drive on at speed. Game on.
The public unveiling of the 1969 Mustang was only two weeks away and Thompson (and Ford) wanted the records settled before its debut. Thompson warmed himself and the team up with runs in the red Class B car, setting a quick 174 additional records within 500 miles, maintaining over 175 miles per hour throughout. They broke for dinner, and once again the yellow Class C car was employed, and the 24-hour record was on the table. That little 302 smashed the 24-hour record, covering 3,783 miles, and 101 Class C records fell in the process, re-breaking some records set earlier that summer. Thompson and crew still hold 12 of these records, 57 years later.