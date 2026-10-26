That Time Someone Stole A Hyundai Tucson Holding Both Parents' Ashes The Night Before A Funeral

There's been a dramatic drop-off in car thefts over the past two years, with the number of stolen cars falling 17% in 2024 from 2023, and another 23% in 2025. In fact, those were the two largest yearly declines in the past four decades. On the other hand, 2023 marked the highest number of stolen cars in the past four decades — and that included a 2016 Hyundai Tucson owned by Kimberly Magnusson.

In 2023, car thieves not only took irreplaceable mementos of her deceased parents, including her father's military service flag, but her parents' actual remains as well. Furthermore, this theft occurred the night before the funeral. Magnusson, who drove up from Texas, was in Greeley, Colorado, for the funeral when the theft occurred. The good news is that everything was eventually found and returned. The bad news is that the recovery happened weeks after the funeral was over, and the Tucson's interior had suffered ignition, steering column, and door lock damage.

If the U.S. only had the same anti-theft laws that Canada passed years ago, the crime may never have happened. That's because the 2016 Tucson was one of the many vehicles caught up in the Kia Boys fiasco. As you may remember, this was caused by Hyundai's decision not to install engine immobilizers on certain Kia and Hyundai products sold in the United States — but not Canada, where they're legally required. Moreover, despite the automaker's fixes, car theft numbers show that the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata were ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, on the list of most stolen cars of 2025. Hyundai and Kia did see their third straight year of declining thefts in 2025, though.