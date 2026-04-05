These Are The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars Of 2025 (Yes, The Altima Is On There)

The number of cars stolen in the U.S. dropped significantly in 2025 compared to 2024, according to a new analysis by the U.S. National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe said the reduction in crime is being driven by concerted efforts by the cops, carmakers, and insurance firms. "Coordinated prevention efforts by law enforcement, auto manufacturers, insurance companies, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau are having a major impact on vehicle thefts nationwide," Glawe remarked.

Automakers like Hyundai have released software updates on models that don't have push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices to make them less susceptible to breaches. So, you could say the credit is deserved, especially as the number of vehicles stolen nationwide has fallen steadily since 2023. Thefts dropped 17% from over a million in 2023 to around 850,000 in 2024, and then by a further 23% to 659,880 in 2025 — the lowest number in decades.

But as impressive as the number being touted is, it also indicates that there's still work to be done to deter potential thieves. Many of the same cars that were most likely to get stolen in 2023 or earlier are still being targeted, as well as models like the Hyundai Elantra, the Honda Accord, and the Hyundai Sonata. And, of course, there was room on the list for yet another favorite car model among criminals: the Nissan Altima.