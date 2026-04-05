These Are The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars Of 2025 (Yes, The Altima Is On There)
The number of cars stolen in the U.S. dropped significantly in 2025 compared to 2024, according to a new analysis by the U.S. National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe said the reduction in crime is being driven by concerted efforts by the cops, carmakers, and insurance firms. "Coordinated prevention efforts by law enforcement, auto manufacturers, insurance companies, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau are having a major impact on vehicle thefts nationwide," Glawe remarked.
Automakers like Hyundai have released software updates on models that don't have push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices to make them less susceptible to breaches. So, you could say the credit is deserved, especially as the number of vehicles stolen nationwide has fallen steadily since 2023. Thefts dropped 17% from over a million in 2023 to around 850,000 in 2024, and then by a further 23% to 659,880 in 2025 — the lowest number in decades.
But as impressive as the number being touted is, it also indicates that there's still work to be done to deter potential thieves. Many of the same cars that were most likely to get stolen in 2023 or earlier are still being targeted, as well as models like the Hyundai Elantra, the Honda Accord, and the Hyundai Sonata. And, of course, there was room on the list for yet another favorite car model among criminals: the Nissan Altima.
Which cars were stolen most often in the U.S. in 2025?
According to the NICB data, the most frequently stolen car of 2025 was the Hyundai Elantra, with 21,732 units reported missing. That's down from the 48,445 logged in 2023. The Elantra is closely followed by the Honda Accord, another one of the most stolen cars in America, which saw 17,797 thefts recorded in 2025 — some 3,098 fewer than the amount recorded in 2023.
Circling back to Hyundai, the Sonata is another tempting target for thieves, with 17,687 units being nabbed by criminals in 2025. Coming in fourth and fifth are the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Honda Civic, with 16,764 and 12,725 cars pinched, respectively.
Despite officially ending production to make room for the rebranded 2021 Kia K5, there were still enough Optima-badged Kia cars stateside for 11,521 to get stolen in 2025 alone. The Ford F-150 (10,102 cars were reported stolen), Toyota Camry (9,833), Honda CR-V (9,809), and Nissan Altima (8,445) round out the top 10 cars that were stolen the most in 2025.
States where car thieves operated the most in 2025
Given all that, you may be curious about the U.S. states where your car is most likely to be stolen. Figures from the very same NICB data cited earlier say California, seeing as it had an alarmingly high 136,988 car theft occurrences in 2025. Also on the list is Texas, which saw 75,269 car thefts, while Illinois and Florida recorded 28,327 and 27,142, respectively. Similarly, a significant 24,206 cars were reported stolen in New York last year, with Ohio (20,628 thefts), Pennsylvania (20,568), and North Carolina (20,395) following.
In Washington, the overall theft rate saw a decrease of 39% from the previous year, with officials recording 18,039 thefts in 2025. Finally, Missouri also stands out as a state with a high risk of car theft, with no fewer than 17,496 cars missing from its streets in 2025. Meanwhile, according to the NICB figures, California's place at the top of the pile has been backed up by the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. Metro Area experiencing more vehicle thefts than anywhere else in the country, with 53,911 stolen cars in 2025.
The San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif. and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. metropolitan areas also chipped in 22,197 and 14,111 crime reports, respectively. However, the metro area with the second-highest likelihood of a vehicle being stolen is New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J., at 27,138. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind. came in third with 24,299 offenses.