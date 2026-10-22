Ford Maverick Owners Report Trucks Randomly Starting With No Driver Inside

One poster in the group alleged that this is expected behavior, saying that if the Maverick sits for a couple of days, it automatically starts itself so the battery doesn't die. For what it's worth, I have been testing and writing about cars professionally for almost a decade and have never heard of such a function. I have, however, heard of cars that apparently lock people in/out if you don't drive them often enough and let the battery die.

A car that turns its gas engine on of its own volition can pose a different safety hazard if it happens to be in an enclosed garage with humans nearby. Another commenter brought up the possibility that previous owners still had access to the trucks in their Ford apps and they could be turning them on as a joke. Spontaneously starting cars were never a problem when cars weren't connected to the internet, and the only way to start 'em was by twisting a key behind the steering wheel. Sounds like progress!

When The Drive contacted Ford about the false starts, the automaker didn't have much to say, and there currently aren't any formal NHTSA complaints about the matter. My theory? Given how often I find myself cursing at my phone for doing stuff I never told it to do, I'd put my money on this being a bug somewhere in the mobile app.