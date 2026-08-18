Toyota And Lexus Cars With Electronic Door Handles Reportedly Trapping Occupants When The Battery Dies

As somebody whose partner happens to own a current-generation Lexus NX, I have never once witnessed a new passenger come to grips with the electronic door releases on that car and been like, "Wow, what a cool, good, normal, usable, and luxurious innovation this is!" On top of being a lateral move at best over regular-ass door handles when they do work properly, they're apparently a safety hazard when they don't.

According to a recent Which? Car Survey in the UK — don't ask me why they choose to put the question mark there — some owners of Lexus and Toyota models that have electronic door handles are being locked inside their cars after the 12-volt battery goes flat.

Which?, a member-based organization not unlike Consumer Reports, got more than 270 reports related to faulty 12-volt car batteries, and more than three-quarters of those had to do with a Toyota or Lexus. Specific models that came up often apparently included the Lexus RX, NX, and LBX (the latter is a subcompact crossover we don't get in the states) as well as Toyota's C-HR, Corolla, Yaris, and Yaris Cross (the latter is, again, a subcompact crossover we don't get in the states).