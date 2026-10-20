If Your Ford Maverick Feels Too Weak, The SV300T Package Is Coming To Fix That
Even if you get the cool Lobo version, non-hybrid examples of the Ford Maverick only make 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque from the 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo-four. However, Ford now has a factory-ish solution for owners looking for more grunt out of their compact pickup: the SV300T package.
As you could probably guess from the name, this lets the Maverick make more power — a sport compact-worthy 300 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Available to pre-order now and slated for launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, you can apparently have the SV300T installed as an add-on kit at your local Ford dealership or, if you've yet to actually get a Maverick, installed as a package from the factory.
Unlike third-party aftermarket kits or mods, it's backed by a warranty of three years or 36,000 miles when installed by a Ford dealer or certified technician — although that's calculated from your Maverick's original purchase date, not when you put on the kit. And according to Long McArthur Ford, the SV300T kit is only compatible with non-hybrid Mavericks with all-wheel drive from model year 2025 onward.
The SV300T gets more power, more suspension, and more brakes
What does the SV300T consist of exactly? No, it's not a Mario Kart mushroom that magically gifts your Ford an extra 50 hp. Rather, a bigger turbocharger from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-4 engine is responsible for the power and torque bumps. The kit also bundles in a new Mishimoto intercooler, a Sport Borla exhaust, and, if you're starting with an XLT Maverick, the suspension and transmission tuning from the Lobo. Larger rotors and two-piston front brakes are also available as an upgrade. To set the SV300T apart visually, it gets a new front splitter, decals on the sides and hood, plus 20-inch wheels painted either black or bronze.
Pricing is highly fluid depending on how your base truck is configured, but Long McArthur Ford estimates the cost at $15,595, accounting for all the optional parts and labor, or about $9,900 without the graphics. Lobos are also compatible with the SV300T, but parts should ostensibly cost less since the suspension and brakes are already on there from the factory. When the small unibody Ford Maverick first dropped, some saw it as less of a rival to other trucks and more of an alternative to compact cars like the Honda Civic, especially given its price. That comparison seems even more apt now that Ford has an answer to those looking for Type R power with the versatility of a pickup bed.