If Your Ford Maverick Feels Too Weak, The SV300T Package Is Coming To Fix That

Even if you get the cool Lobo version, non-hybrid examples of the Ford Maverick only make 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque from the 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo-four. However, Ford now has a factory-ish solution for owners looking for more grunt out of their compact pickup: the SV300T package.

As you could probably guess from the name, this lets the Maverick make more power — a sport compact-worthy 300 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Available to pre-order now and slated for launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, you can apparently have the SV300T installed as an add-on kit at your local Ford dealership or, if you've yet to actually get a Maverick, installed as a package from the factory.

Unlike third-party aftermarket kits or mods, it's backed by a warranty of three years or 36,000 miles when installed by a Ford dealer or certified technician — although that's calculated from your Maverick's original purchase date, not when you put on the kit. And according to Long McArthur Ford, the SV300T kit is only compatible with non-hybrid Mavericks with all-wheel drive from model year 2025 onward.