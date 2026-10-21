Debris From Chinese Rocket Found In Minnesota Cornfield

A farmer in rural Minnesota found an 11-foot-wide charred metallic circle in his cornfield last week. He didn't stumble upon an alien spacecraft carrying an infant Kryptonian, which would be a fun find, but instead, it was debris from a Chinese rocket that deorbited in September. The launch was part of the country's effort to build a communications satellite constellation to rival SpaceX's Starlink. Having the debris come back down to Earth is better than adding it to the debris in orbit, but the rocket should have been deorbited over the ocean, not land.

A Zhuque-2E rocket launched from Dongfeng Aerospace City in the middle of the Gobi Desert on September 15. The spacecraft successfully deployed 10 satellites for the Qianfan constellation. According to Ars Technica, the flight lasted at most 80 minutes and the rocket flew over Antartica, then over the Americas as it deployed its payloads, eventually dropping out of orbit. Onlookers on the ground shared images of the rocket's fiery re-entry over Kansas on social media. With the bright re-entry, it would be easy to assume that the entire thing burned up in the atmosphere before reaching the ground, but that wasn't the case.