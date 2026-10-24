The First Car To Get Four-Wheel Hydraulic Brakes Was A Duesenberg

Born in Germany in the late 1870s, the Duesenberg brothers — Frederick (Fred) and August (Augie) – would move to America and make some of the time's most luxurious and innovative cars. One of their earliest ventures included opening a garage in Iowa circa 1903 – which is where they landed after immigrating. During this time, Fred and August were modifying and racing cars.

Now, we're skipping a lot of steps here, but after gaining a reputation as brilliant engineers — and developing motors for the military during World War I – the brothers found themselves in New Jersey. The Garden State proved to be fertile soil for the two, as that's where the first Duesenberg straight-8 engine was created.

Straight-8 power became a defining characteristic of Duesenberg race cars, which in turn became some of the era's most dominant performers. They not only won at Indy — claiming the checkered flag three times during the 1920s — but also at Le Mans.

Le Mans was where Jimmy Murphy ran away from the field, winning by about 14 minutes over heavily favored early motorsports pioneer Ralph DePalma. Just keep in mind we're talking about the 1921 French Grand Prix here, not the 24-hour endurance race used by the likes of Michelin to refine its tire designs.

A key Le Mans advantage for the Duesenbergs was that their latest cars now sported four-wheel hydraulic brakes. Fred would file patents for his four-wheel hydraulic-brake setup in 1920, with the system being deployed for the brothers' first passenger car a year later. This development made the 1921 Duesenberg Model A the first production car with that particular technology.