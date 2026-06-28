How Michelin Used Le Mans Races To Refine Its Tire Designs For A Century

Michelin has used racing as a proving ground for its tires since the 1890s. It's known for being undefeated in Le Mans since 1998 (the tire maker claimed its 35th overall Le Mans victory and 28th consecutive win in June 2026, making it the winningest tire manufacturer in the race's history), and won bicycle races before its first Le Mans victory in 1923. Michelin equipped the world's first removable tire on Charles Terront's bicycle in 1891 and won the Paris-Brest-Paris race eight hours ahead of the second-place finisher. Talk about domination.

Michelin introduced the world's first radial tire in 1951. It was called the Michelin X, and it proved to the world that radial technology was the future of tires by going racing. Michelin fitted a Lancia Aurelia GT with Michelin X radials and entered the 1951 Le Mans race. The car finished 12th overall and topped its racing class. On the street, Michelin radials were comfier, more robust, and fuel-efficient than bias-ply tires, showing the automotive world that radial tires were the way forward.

Winning races is nice, but Michelin isn't just aiming for podium finishes and record-breaking wins. It goes racing to learn and gather data that it eventually applies to its street tires. Le Mans is one of the most grueling events in the racing calendar. The temperature changes, demanding track conditions, and the 3.7-mile Mulsanne Straight make Le Mans the ideal testbed for Michelin's evolving tire technologies.