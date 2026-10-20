VinFast Tries A New Approach In The U.S.: Taxis

VinFast showed up in the U.S. with a fleet of cars that were fundamentally not ready for prime time. Years later, the company's products still aren't great for their few customers, but VinFast is utterly determined to keep beating its head against the American wall in any way it can. Now, the company has figured out a new way to pretend to exist here: Get its associated taxi business going.

VinFast brought Green SM, its associated taxi service from Vietnam, out to Los Angeles to compete with Uber, Lyft, and the rest as of October 16. Unlike those, though, Green SM is a traditional taxi service rather than a rideshare app — its teal electric VF8s are owned by the company and driven by trained full-time employees, according to the Los Angeles Times. The company claims this is a way to elevate "service quality," though that plan sounds at odds with Green SM's global commitment to only using VinFast vehicles. Surely we've all taken a Tesla rideshare at some point and thought the ride quality was just too dang nice, haven't we?