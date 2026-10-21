Honda Files Trademarks For TDX, LDX, Type-Trail, And Type T Probably For Future Acuras
Acura announced that it's working on several new models last week, and thanks to some trademarks filed just three days later, we now have an idea of what they'll be called. On October 16, the Honda Motor Co. filed four trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office: TDX, LDX, TYPE-TRAIL, and TYPE T, all under "Automobiles and structural parts therefor."
These line up with both Acura's existing SUV nomenclature (ADX, RDX, and MDX are the current ones in ascending size) and those just-announced product plans. New models include an off-road "adventure-ready" SUV very likely based on the Honda Passport, plus a new eight-passenger three-row SUV to slot above the MDX and serve as Acura's biggest car ever. Based on vibes and word association, we can totally see the former being named TDX –- for, y'know, "trail" DX –- and the latter being christened LDX for, uh, "large" DX. Both models are scheduled to drop in 2028, with the off-road-y one set for "the first part" of that year.
Also coming that year is the next-generation compact RDX that'll finally get Honda's two-motor hybrid system, and the company confirmed that it's working on a new V6 hybrid powertrain for "D-segment" models.
Two types
The Type T and Type-Trail trademarks are very likely new suffixes denoting the most rugged version of a given Acura. This company already has something similar in place with the Type S models that signal high performance, and a dirt-oriented equivalent feels like a natural next step for a brand trying to sell SUVs in 2026. Or, more accurately, 2028.
The presence of two different "Type-" trademarks, however, raises some questions. Perhaps Type T will be for Acuras and Type-Trail will go on the back of Hondas. Acura's mainstream parent company uses Type R when it makes a super sporty car in lieu of Type S, and perhaps this new two-Type setup will mirror that one. Honda already uses the word TrailSport for lightly ruggedized versions of the CR-V, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline, so Type-Trail variants that go all out also feel like a possibility. Of course, other than the trademarks and confirmed models themselves, all that remains speculation. But it's fun to connect some dots, especially when the connections make complete sense, and you're, like, 95% sure you're right.