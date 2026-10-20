Police Use Vehicle Tracking To Foil $4.7 Million Renoir Heist On The French Riveria

Despite what Hollywood movies and some police departments would have you believe, deadly car chases are far from the only way to thwart multi-million-dollar heists. French investigators used DNA evidence and vehicle tracking to recover two paintings by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, valued at $4.7 million, that were stolen in a brazen burglary in the South of France in September. Authorities also arrested six people allegedly tied to the heist. One suspected thief led police to his co-conspirators by simply driving to their homes.

As if ripped from the silver screen, our scene opens in the picturesque Nice suburb of Cagnes-sur-Mer on the French Riviera. The town hosts the Musée Renoir, a small gallery on the famed impressionist's hilltop farmhouse estate. On the morning of September 8, two thieves gained entry by cutting through the museum fence with an electric saw. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the duo then used the saw to slice off the bolts holding four paintings in place. All four works were on loan from the Musée d'Orsay in Paris.

The police responded in under five minutes after being alerted by the museum's alarm system. This is when the planned heist went off the rails as the thieves dropped two of the paintings in the museum garden as they rushed to evade police. In the end, they made off with "Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano" and "Young Woman at the Well." If this were a movie, this is where the screenplay would move to a high-speed pursuit.