'The Grand Tour' Reveals Its New, Much Younger Hosting Trio

While it was clear that "The Grand Tour" would continue after the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, it was a mystery who would fill the shoes of the famed trio. Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland and James Engelsman will be the new hosts of its automotive streaming series. "The Grand Tour" will be returning with new episodes on the streaming service later this year.

It certainly helps the show's producers that the much younger talent already have some notoriety. Bourgeois is probably the internet's favorite trainspotter. Holland and Engelsman are the duo behind Thottle House, the popular car review channel on YouTube. The new hosts have an ideal blend of car knowledge and on-camera charisma to helm a mainstream car show, but they will have to forge their own identity in the shadow of their predecessors. Bourgeois said in a release: