Why China's GAC Tried Developing A 4-Cylinder Engine That Ran On Ammonia

A few years ago, in 2023, China's Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (GAC) pioneered a four-cylinder engine that runs on ammonia. But why bother? In part because ammonia, like hydrogen, can burn without generating carbon emissions, because it's composed of nitrogen and hydrogen (the chemical formula is NH3), so it doesn't contain any carbon atoms to emit.

GAC said at the time that its two-liter engine would burn liquid ammonia and produce up to 161 hp with a 90% reduction in carbon emissions versus an engine that ran on gasoline. But that explanation should make you scratch your head. Why 90% and not 100%, since we just told you there's no carbon to burn?

Well, in part because ammonia won't stay liquid at non-Arctic temperatures. So you have to cool it to below -28 degrees Fahrenheit, and you also need to keep it under pressure. In turn, when it's cold, it doesn't really want to ignite. Which is probably why GAC's solution was to add some gasoline to the ammonia in order to get it to combust.

As if that's not the only issue, ammonia on its own is only half as energy dense as gasoline. But there are upsides. First, you can make so-called green hydrogen via electrolysis directly from water. This produces hydrogen and oxygen, and ammonia can then be further split off from the hydrogen, ideally with the entire process run via renewable energy, such as solar. Speaking of hydrogen, carmakers like Toyota keep trying to push hydrogen as a viable car fuel, but that's not as energy dense as ammonia and has pretty substantial range challenges. But if you can produce green ammonia, you have a carbon-free fuel without the concerns like slower EV fueling and heavy batteries, right? Yeah... but.