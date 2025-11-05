Rivian Won't Make An Extended-Range Hybrid, But That's What Basically All Scout's Customers Want

Scout Motors still doesn't have a single paid customer, and it doesn't plan to build its first truck for a while, but there's no denying the fact that the two concepts it showed off last year looked pretty darn cool. As it turns out, people love the idea of a rugged, retro-inspired off-roader that also happens to be electric. And while it will still be at least a couple more years before production Scouts end up in customer hands, the Terra pickup truck and Traveler SUV appear poised to position Scout as an incredibly popular electric automaker. Except not really.

Turns out, very few of the potential customers lined up to buy the new Scouts actually want the electric-only version. Instead, InsideEVs reports the vast majority of Scout's pre-orders are for the version that comes with a gas-powered range extender, arguably making Scout more of a hybrid startup that dabbles in EVs. That isn't speculation or insider information, either. It's something Scout CEO Scott Keogh publicly told Bloomberg in a recent interview. According to Keogh, Scout has about 130,000 pre-orders, and about 80% of those are for the version with a range extender.

Considering how few people have reserved a fully electric Scout, you might think it's only a matter of time before it offers a gas-only version. But as Keogh told Bloomberg, that probably won't happen: