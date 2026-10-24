Flatbed Vs Wheel-Lift Tow Trucks: What Are The Differences?

Calling a tow truck is a last resort for some drivers. After all, needing a tow can be embarrassing, and sometimes people are simply too stubborn to admit they need help. But when you ultimately wave the white flag, does it matter what kind of tow truck arrives?

Vehicle size, drive configuration, and type of damage do factor into what type of towing service you need. Cars that are heavily damaged or junkyard fodder will typically be hauled away with a sling tow. But for those unfixable flats or stuck-in-a-rut scenarios, either a wheel-lift-equipped or flatbed tow truck will likely be your roadside rescuer. While anything's better than abandoning the vehicle and letting it evolve into street art, the wrong type of truck could cause problems — always share your vehicle's specs, along with the reason you need a tow, to minimize further damage during loading and transport.

For example, a wheel-lift tow is perfectly suitable for smaller, lighter vehicles like cars and crossovers that are front- or rear-wheel drive. Large trucks and SUVs, 4x4s, and all-wheel-drive cars should go via flatbed. One type of tow truck isn't necessarily superior to the other, and things like travel distance and budget also make a difference. Plus, how and where you break down will sometimes take away your choice altogether.