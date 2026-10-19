These Are The Automakers That Should Join The NASCAR Cup Series

By Ryan Erik King
A BYD dealership in New South Wales, Australia ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock
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Despite Formula 1's recent rise in popularity in the United States, NASCAR remains synonymous with coast-to-coast racing and blue-collar Americana, even as it continually squeezes working-class fans for every dollar with rising ticket prices and ever-fragmented broadcast deals. For automakers, the Cup Series is a direct line to the people buying vehicles across the country, an ideal marketing tool for promoting a brand identity.

We asked our readers last week which automakers they think should join the NASCAR Cup Series. With the Big Three on the verge of all returning to stock car racing's marquee series, nearly all responses recommended foreign automakers as a good fit for NASCAR. A particular user replied to multiple comments, complaining that stock cars are boring, the same and not really stock. He had all the energy of someone whining about how the forward pass ruined football. Without further ado, here are the best responses that actually answered the question:

Rover

A beige 1983 Rover SD1 2600 S Auto at a car meet Calreyn88 / Wikimedia Commons

Rover. It's a zombie brand right now, but it would be a potential opportunity for JLR to have Jaguar as the electric luxury, and Rover as the cheaper V8-powered alternative. Rover even has a history of using an American V8, so it would be full circle. Build a new SD1 now!

Submitted by: Tiago Bastos

Also, if Rover wanted to enter the US market, there's already some brand recognition built in with the "Rover" name. JLR still owns the name, so they could really lean into the brand relation.

Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D

Jaguar

A blue Jaguar Type 01 in a studip Jaguar

Jaguar!
That new car of theirs has a TON of advertising space!

Submitted by: Yowza

Alfa Romeo

A red Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio at the Nottingham Motor Show 2026. Aethonatic / Wikimedia Commons

Alfa Romeo. Their Giulia sedan is already used in motorsport and it wouldn't look out of place aesthetically on a NASCAR track.

Submitted by: Giantsgiants

Mercedes-Benz

A red Mercedes-Benz C174 350 4Matic at autoMOBIL Tübingen 2025 Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

Mercedes, being most of the ones in the US are built in Alabama. In IMSA, the Mercedes V8 and Chevy V8's sound pretty similar.

The CLA would mesh pretty well with the current Next Gen car. It would look pretty cool in silver and black livery.

With the price of race tickets, hotels, concessions and merch for NASCAR races, you pretty much have to have Mercedes money.

Seems like the best fit outside of the old "big 3" and Toyota.

Submitted by: trailbilly

Whoever Makes Sedan

In an aerial view, pre-owned vehicles are displayed for sale at a Carmax dealership on April 07, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Whoever makes a full-size sedan. That's what NASCAR started with. Now that no one hardly makes a car, just have Dodge, Toyota, BMW, Audi, Hyundai and Mercedes duking it out with the generic pushrod V8 they use. It's supposed to be "Race on Sunday, Sell on Monday," Chevrolet.

Submitted by: Clay Horste

Porsche

Exterior view of an authorized Porsche Center in Beaverton, Oregon. Tada Images/Shutterstock

Bring back Porsche. They raced some in the 60s I think. Either make a flat 8 or borrow a VW/Audi V8 and rip.

Submitted by: Haricot_Rouge

BMW

The #20 BMW M Team WRT, BMW M Hybrid V8 of Robin Frijns of Netherlands, Rene Rast of Germany and Sheldon van der Linde of South Africa drives on track during the Free Practice 2 of FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Barcelona at Circuit de Catalunya on October 16, 2026 in Montmelo, Spain. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

BMW... Given their reason(s) for not returning to Formula One, NASCAR may be a very appropriate arena for BMW to showcase the incoming Neue Klasse's styling elements. Also they employ a V8 in their racing programs and still sell them in road cars.

Submitted by: ShiryuBoo

Honda

A blue Honda Prelude at a dealership Thom Bar / Wikimedia Commons

Honda. The new Prelude would look good on a track, even if the street version is not that sporty.

Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone

Nissan

A 2023 Nissan Altima SR in a parking lot LukaCali / Wikimedia Commons

If rubbin' is racin', then Nissan is a great choice! They could just bring in pretty much any Altima with its driver from pretty much any major city, and they'd fit right in!

Submitted by: Stillnotatony

A Foreign Heel

A light blue BYD Qin Plus DM-i JustAnotherCarDesigner / Wikimedia Commons

BYD and Tata. Just imagine Bubba Redneck's favorite driver is racing a Chinese or Indian Car.

Submitted by: hoser68

It depends on who NASCAR wants to be the next villain. We all know that NASCAR is a lot like professional wrestling and needs to have heroes and villains. We also know that certain parts of the NASCAR community have serious issues around ethnicity. So Hoser68's suggestions of Tata and BYD are the perfect choices.

Submitted by: Music Teacher 17

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