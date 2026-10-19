These Are The Automakers That Should Join The NASCAR Cup Series

Despite Formula 1's recent rise in popularity in the United States, NASCAR remains synonymous with coast-to-coast racing and blue-collar Americana, even as it continually squeezes working-class fans for every dollar with rising ticket prices and ever-fragmented broadcast deals. For automakers, the Cup Series is a direct line to the people buying vehicles across the country, an ideal marketing tool for promoting a brand identity.

We asked our readers last week which automakers they think should join the NASCAR Cup Series. With the Big Three on the verge of all returning to stock car racing's marquee series, nearly all responses recommended foreign automakers as a good fit for NASCAR. A particular user replied to multiple comments, complaining that stock cars are boring, the same and not really stock. He had all the energy of someone whining about how the forward pass ruined football. Without further ado, here are the best responses that actually answered the question: