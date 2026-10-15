Which Automaker Should Join The NASCAR Cup Series?
"Win on Sunday, sell on Monday" is a mantra that is nearly as old as NASCAR itself. While success on the track can't be directly correlated with showroom sales, it doesn't hurt to have cars that resemble a current model in front of a TV audience of over two million for 36 weekends a year. It's even more abstract for Chevrolet, as its Cup Series teams race with Camaro ZL1 bodywork, a model that's no longer being produced.
Which automaker should join the NASCAR Cup Series? Before you start typing, Dodge seems to have already taken itself out of contention. According to The Athletic, Stellantis is in negotiations to rejoin the Cup Series as early as the 2027 season. Kaulig Racing would field multiple Dodge entries in the stock car racing's marquee series. The team has an existing relationship with Ram, fielding five trucks in the Craftsman Truck Series this season. The only question is where Dodge would get engines by February next year.
Hyundai as a second foreign NASCAR manufacturer
Hyundai would be a decent fit for the NASCAR Cup Series. The Korean automaker wouldn't be the only foreign brand in stock car racing, joining Toyota. It may be the perfect time for Hyundai as the company is contemplating withdrawing its factory team from the FIA World Rally Championship. The Genesis Le Mans Hypercar program might have necessitated the withdrawal, but that budget could be allocated to this new endeavor.
If NASCAR required full participation in all three national series, the Korean automaker could feasibly run the Sonata in the Cup Series and the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. The Santa Cruz pickup would be the obvious choice for the Truck Series, though it's not much longer for this world. And unlike the Toyota Camry, the Sonata is no longer built in the United States.
Be sure to leave your suggestion in the comment section below with an explanation for why it would be a good fit for NASCAR