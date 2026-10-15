"Win on Sunday, sell on Monday" is a mantra that is nearly as old as NASCAR itself. While success on the track can't be directly correlated with showroom sales, it doesn't hurt to have cars that resemble a current model in front of a TV audience of over two million for 36 weekends a year. It's even more abstract for Chevrolet, as its Cup Series teams race with Camaro ZL1 bodywork, a model that's no longer being produced.

Which automaker should join the NASCAR Cup Series? Before you start typing, Dodge seems to have already taken itself out of contention. According to The Athletic, Stellantis is in negotiations to rejoin the Cup Series as early as the 2027 season. Kaulig Racing would field multiple Dodge entries in the stock car racing's marquee series. The team has an existing relationship with Ram, fielding five trucks in the Craftsman Truck Series this season. The only question is where Dodge would get engines by February next year.