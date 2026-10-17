Pro Cyclist Breaks 165-Year-Old Pony Express Record

The world is often said to be smaller than ever due to the Internet, but the country hasn't gotten any smaller physically. Australian pro cyclist Lachlan Morton rode the route of the Pony Express last week in 6 days, 21 hours and 15 minutes. His run bested the 1861 record set by the riders that relayed Abraham Lincoln's inaugural address to California by 19 hours and 45 minutes. The 1,966-mile odyssey was Morton's farewell from EF Education-EasyPost, the only American team on the UCI World Tour

For those of you who fell asleep in U.S. history class, the Pony Express was a mail service that carried letters between St. Joseph, Missouri and Sacramento, California in ten days or less by horseback. When the service was founded in 1860, St. Joseph was the westernmost point in the country accessible by rail. Anyone who wanted to cross the Missouri River and go further west overland had to do so on foot, on horseback or via stagecoach.

If the frontier began beyond the Missouri, who were the Pony Express riders delivering mail to? California's population boom after the 1848 gold rush created demand for faster coast-to-coast communications. However, the Pony Express was never financially successful. According to the Smithsonian, the service's original $5.00 per half-ounce cost on top of typical postage was considered very expensive. After only 18 months in operation, the Pony Express became obsolete and filed for bankruptcy when the first transcontinental telegraph line was completed in October 1861. The service only delivered 35,000 letters.