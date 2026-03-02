Abraham Lincoln's First Ride In This Luxurious Presidential Train Car Was Also His Last

Very few figures in American history are as iconic as the 16th President, Abraham Lincoln. Before he served in the top office of the U.S., among other achievements, Lincoln was voted into the Illinois state legislators, where he saw the emergence of rail travel as a worthwhile investment for the country. He supported expansion of train infrastructure, signifying the younger future president was clearly in favor of the iron horse. (Though it's doubtful that Lincoln could've imagined the construction of locomotives like the Daddy Long Legs, a high-rise train equipped with lifeboats.)

During his presidency, a train car dubbed "The United States," which far surpassed the level of opulence found in anything else of the time, was commissioned specifically for Lincoln's travels during office. Requiring over a year to build, this unique train featured multiple rooms clad in luxurious upholstery, windows treated for privacy, and paneled wood throughout. It even included iron within the walls, designed to provide more protection for the head of the country.

Unfortunately, President Lincoln would never get the opportunity to experience this painstakingly-crafted masterpiece — at least, not while he still drew breath. Following his assassination, the train car became a central part of a somber final trip, taking the ill-fated 16th President's body on a journey from the capitol to his home state of Illinois for his burial.