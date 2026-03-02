Abraham Lincoln's First Ride In This Luxurious Presidential Train Car Was Also His Last
Very few figures in American history are as iconic as the 16th President, Abraham Lincoln. Before he served in the top office of the U.S., among other achievements, Lincoln was voted into the Illinois state legislators, where he saw the emergence of rail travel as a worthwhile investment for the country. He supported expansion of train infrastructure, signifying the younger future president was clearly in favor of the iron horse. (Though it's doubtful that Lincoln could've imagined the construction of locomotives like the Daddy Long Legs, a high-rise train equipped with lifeboats.)
During his presidency, a train car dubbed "The United States," which far surpassed the level of opulence found in anything else of the time, was commissioned specifically for Lincoln's travels during office. Requiring over a year to build, this unique train featured multiple rooms clad in luxurious upholstery, windows treated for privacy, and paneled wood throughout. It even included iron within the walls, designed to provide more protection for the head of the country.
Unfortunately, President Lincoln would never get the opportunity to experience this painstakingly-crafted masterpiece — at least, not while he still drew breath. Following his assassination, the train car became a central part of a somber final trip, taking the ill-fated 16th President's body on a journey from the capitol to his home state of Illinois for his burial.
Who built it and what happened to the luxury train car?
The extravagant train car was constructed by the U.S. Military Railroad. This section of the government actually came about under Lincoln's watch, and it would end its operations shortly after his demise. Interestingly, many years later, the Lincoln Motor Company (named after the 16th President) would craft the Sunshine Special, which became the first true presidential limousine.
Lincoln's original schedule had him set to see the train car for the first time on April 15th, 1865. This ended up being the day after he was shot at Ford's Theater. Following the shocking turn of events, the train car underwent changes, transforming into a more suitable funeral car. For instance, some railings were taken down and other modifications made to accommodate the casket.
You'd think that the train car might've been adapted for the next president. After all, following another infamous assassination much later, 35th President JFK's infamous Lincoln Continental was put back into service instead of getting scrapped. However, the train car went to auction and went from presidential-level transport to something far more ordinary. Finally, more than three decades after it was first sold, it was showcased to the public in 1898. Unfortunately, it was ultimately the victim of a devastating fire in 1911. Today, you can see the only replica of the train car at the Engine House and Lincoln Museum in Pennsylvania.