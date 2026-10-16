Don't Expect A U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal Any Time Soon

Happy Friday! It's October 16, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico, as well as salespeople getting out of the dealership game. We'll also look at U.S. plans to buy oil from shadowy sources, and Toyota's continued Canadian production.

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