6 Cheaper Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagon

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is still one of the most luxurious off-road SUVs you can buy. It's also one of the most expensive, with the G550 starting at $153,900 (plus $1,150 in destination charges) and the price with options and AMG badges only going up from there. Still, the G-Wagon does stand out defiantly against the crossoverfication of the industry, with its upright boxiness remaining uncompromised from its launch in 1979 all the way up to today. It isn't just a look either. Underneath all the modern Mercedes-Benz luxury remains real ladder-frame off-road credibility, complete with a solid rear axle, mechanically locking differentials, and proper low range gearing.

Fortunately, the G-Class doesn't have exclusive rights to the rolling brick aesthetic, and you can still get some portion of G-Wagon energy for less than a G-Wagon MSRP. From relative up-and-comers like the Ineos Grenadier or the Rivian R1S to historical direct competitors like the Land Rover Defender, you can absolutely capture some of that boxy magic without spending quite as much, and in some cases by spending $100,000 less. So, before you start cross-shopping that latest G-Class against the ultimate G-Class competitor –- a much older G-Class -– have a look at some modern alternatives that just might scratch the itch without leaving the factory warranty in the dust.