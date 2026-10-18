6 Cheaper Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagon
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is still one of the most luxurious off-road SUVs you can buy. It's also one of the most expensive, with the G550 starting at $153,900 (plus $1,150 in destination charges) and the price with options and AMG badges only going up from there. Still, the G-Wagon does stand out defiantly against the crossoverfication of the industry, with its upright boxiness remaining uncompromised from its launch in 1979 all the way up to today. It isn't just a look either. Underneath all the modern Mercedes-Benz luxury remains real ladder-frame off-road credibility, complete with a solid rear axle, mechanically locking differentials, and proper low range gearing.
Fortunately, the G-Class doesn't have exclusive rights to the rolling brick aesthetic, and you can still get some portion of G-Wagon energy for less than a G-Wagon MSRP. From relative up-and-comers like the Ineos Grenadier or the Rivian R1S to historical direct competitors like the Land Rover Defender, you can absolutely capture some of that boxy magic without spending quite as much, and in some cases by spending $100,000 less. So, before you start cross-shopping that latest G-Class against the ultimate G-Class competitor –- a much older G-Class -– have a look at some modern alternatives that just might scratch the itch without leaving the factory warranty in the dust.
Rivian R1S
So, first of all, the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is a thing, so a fully electric off-roader is not a novelty pick. The Rivian R1S is still nowhere near G-Class money –- the electric G-Wagon starts at $163,750 -– but it's definitely premium territory. Starting at $85,885 including destination charges, the R1S gives you dual motors for 665 horsepower and a 0-to-60 time of 3.4 seconds. There's decent ground clearance, the ability to roll through almost 40 inches of water, and all the juicy torque you'd expect from an electric vehicle. Rivian relies heavily on tech to get drivers down the trail, so purists may balk at the ethos, but it's definitely an interesting proposition.
Also, you see these around, don't you? It's almost hard to believe that Rivian hadn't shipped a single consumer vehicle until late 2021, meaning that whatever credibility this new kid on the block has earned so far has come about with remarkable quickness. This is a choice that won't be mistaken for a G-Wagon but can turn heads like one. You get satisfying boxiness, real capability, and an all-electric experience that Mercedes has only recently decided to get in on as well. Maybe this time you're not following the trend but helping set one.
Ineos Grenadier
The Ineos Grenadier can actually blow right past $100k with options, so calling it a bargain G-Wagon is pushing it. However, it may be the vehicle on this list most likely to cause a double take from someone who thinks a Mercedes just went by. That resemblance is more than skin deep, too, with no-nonsense underpinnings like a full box ladder frame, a locking diff, and full-time four-wheel drive, all standard. Ineos calls it a station wagon like early Hummer did, and even though it's easy enough to option up into six figures, it actually starts at a comparatively modest $73,745 (including destination fees), less than half of the G550.
To be sure, you're going to be giving up some Mercedes-Benz polish and luxury for the money, with lots of highway noise and clunky steering. You can't really argue that it captures the look, though, which is especially interesting because it wasn't conceived as a G-Wagon homage -– it was coming for the Defender, the old one. Billionaire car guy Jim Ratcliffe built the Grenadier within his existing Ineos chemical company group, but only after a failed effort to buy the tooling for the discontinued Land Rover Defender and bring it up to current standards. And so, the Ineos Grenadier is indeed not a Land Rover Defender and also isn't a G-Wagon, but if either appeal to your particular automotive headspace, this may be exactly the station wagon you need in your life.
Lexus GX
To be clear, you can look at the Lexus GX from every angle, and none of them will absolutely scream G-Class.
. So, if you're dead set on the full box-with-wheels design ethos, this may not be what you're after. However, if you're here for genuine luxury and off-road capability with what is still a pretty solid dose of squareness, this one should be in the conversation. We're talking about a proper ladder frame, 50/50 four-wheel drive, a factory-lifted suspension, and a limited-slip locking differential. You also get a legitimate level of Lexus luxury, such that the finer points of the experience between this and the G-Wagon could plausibly come down to a matter of opinion, especially since this one starts at $69,085, including delivery, processing, and handling.
And so, the question becomes whether Lexus can do with the GX what it did with the LS and show up with a Toyota-minded sensibility that could, at least to some, best German rivals, perhaps not outright, but certainly in terms of value. Road & Track asked a similar question when it pitted the Lexus GX550, Land Rover Defender 130, and the Mercedes-Benz G550 against one another in the woods. It ultimately gave the nod to the Lexus overall (noting that emphasis on value), and you might, too.
Land Rover Defender
Speaking of the Defender, the Land Rover Defender 110 V8 is fantastic, actually. And even if Land Rover has moved away from its unrepentantly boxy roots, the modern 110 does carry styling that makes it clear you're looking at something that's both upmarket and special. Few will mistake one for a G-Wagon at a glance, but it does have a reputation for refinement and capability that may make you wonder why you were chasing the Mercedes in the first place.
Starting at $66,950 with destination fees for the 110 -– less for the more G-Class-like proportions of the 90 -– you're getting the refinement of today's Land Rover without losing the capability of yesterday's (we mean that in a good way). The Defender comes in a frankly dizzying array of sizes, configurations, special editions, engine upgrades, and options packages, but they all have four-wheel drive, locking differentials, and ground clearance rivaling the Wrangler.
If the old, historic Defender was standing toe to toe with the G-Wagon, the new one may be choosing to do something else entirely.
Toyota Land Cruiser
It was a rough few years for the Land Cruiser faithful, as the fan-favorite big Toyota disappeared from the U.S. market with the 2021 model year, before being welcomed back in 2024. It wasn't just a limp back into American showrooms either, with the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser proving a proper revival of the off-road icon. The current model leans hard into heritage with a boxier look throwing back to FJs of yore. You also get serious off-road geometry in the form of strong approach, departure, and breakover angles, lots of ground clearance, and available factory armor, including skid plates and rock rails. There is, of course, a boxed frame, full-time four-wheel drive, locking diffs, and a variety of all-terrain technology going on, too.
The 2027 Land Cruiser starts at $59,775 with destination charges. That makes it less expensive than anything you just read about above and obviously way, way cheaper than a G-Wagon. Like the Defender, its ancestors are probably the closer spiritual competitors to the Mercedes, but there's definitely a presence and personality in the Toyota that speaks for itself. Land Cruisers continue to have great resale value, and even if it's a lot of money to spend on a Toyota, it really isn't a crazy amount to spend on a distinctive, premium SUV with legitimate off-road credentials and more than a little historical provenance.
Ford Bronco
Each vehicle we've talked about so far has represented one type of tradeoff or another, giving up prestige, brand recognition, or refinement in pursuit of the G-Wagon experience without the price tag. Now, we really start wheeling and dealing.
The Ford Bronco is nice but not pretending to be luxurious. It's capable off-road but without some of the old-school hardware of the others. Instead, it gets where it needs to go using a more modern approach than some traditionalists may prefer, like an independent front suspension and electronically controlled four-wheel drive. Basically, the Ford Bronco is the compromised off-road beast you dreamed it would be, and the main question becomes whether those are compromises you can live with.
At this point, you may be thinking "of course it's out of the running as a budget G-Class, you're lucky I'm still reading," and that wouldn't be an unreasonable take. But the Bronco starts way, way down in price, with an MSRP starting at $43,290 with destination fees. You can go nuts with models and options without reaching half of the G-Wagon's price, like the super-distinctive Stroppe Edition at $71,990 or the 400-plus horsepower Bronco Raptor at $81,990 (both with destination fees included). It's almost certainly going to handle whatever you're going to throw at it off-road, and some of those "compromises" on capability actually translate into an extremely well-mannered vehicle when you're doing normal on-road things.
Whether that's persuasive to you or not, it's pretty clear that however you feel about the G-Wagon, it is very much its own thing, and it's hard to duplicate, least of all on a budget. But if you're trying to get into the ballpark for way less money, you certainly can. You're just going to have to pick your compromise somewhere.