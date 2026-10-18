Teslas Have A Halloween Mode Now, Here's What It Does

With Halloween just around the corner, it's nice to see automakers embracing the holiday spirit without taking themselves too seriously. Just last week, Tesla began rolling out a Halloween-themed software update that, as the automaker put it on X, "turns your Tesla into a haunted house on wheels." Days later, Rivian brought Ghostbusters to its entire lineup as part of its own Halloween surprise.

Tesla's Halloween Mode comes as part of update 2026.38.3 and brings along a host of goofy ghost-themed add-ons. For example, you can frighten pedestrians by speaking through Tesla's Boombox feature — the car will now repeat your message in a not-so-robotic but suitably scary voice. There's also a new lock sound available, with your Tesla now growling as you lock the car.

You'll find Halloween Mode in the Toybox, with Trick or Treat and Ghost Costume as options. Toggling Ghost Costume drapes a white sheet over your car's avatar (which now floats), with holes cut out for the headlights and taillights. Before that appears on the screen, however, there's a small intro sequence with a "Happy Halloween" script and a few tasty animations to set the stage.

Trick or Treat has your Tesla play spooky sounds via the exterior speaker, accompanied by flickering interior and exterior lights, whenever someone approaches when it's parked. It's worth noting that Trick or Treat disables Tesla's Sentry Mode, security alarm, and walk-away lock, which could be a concern if you previously ran into trouble with your neighborhood kids and their Halloween shenanigans.