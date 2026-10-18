What's The Difference Between Hydraulic Oil And Motor Oil?

Engine oil comes in higher viscosities so that it properly flows and lubricates at high temperatures, like operating temperature, which is why you should go easy on the revs before the engine is properly warmed up. The "W" in oil viscosity stands for "winter," which is its viscosity rating when it's deemed cold. Engines are high-heat, high-friction environments — healthy oil that's changed at the proper service interval must do its job through it all.

In terms of special additives, engine oil has various detergents to clean the engine's interior, as well as additives that form protective films on metal parts, make surfaces inside slicker, prevent oxidation, and ensure it's doing its best to lubricate everything inside the engine. Then, there are certain additives that prevent carbon buildup as well.

Oil hydraulically actuates some components inside the engine in certain applications, such as variable valve timing systems, like Honda's VTEC and BMW's VANOS. The oil is introduced into these systems at a certain PSI by an ECU-controlled solenoid valve to change valve timing.

The difference between hydraulic oil and motor oil lies in the job each is designed to do. They may have a similar makeup in terms of being mineral- or synthetic-based, but the former is more geared toward actuation, whereas the latter is mostly for lubrication. It's worth noting that automatic transmission fluid (ATF) is sometimes substituted for gear oil in a manual transmission — it flows better in low temperatures, creates less drag, and doesn't harm synchronizers' friction materials. Regardless, it's a good idea to use only what the manufacturer recommends.