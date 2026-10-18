Why Manual Cars Switched To Hydraulic Clutches Instead Of Cable Clutches

It's wild how far we've come in automotive technology during the past couple of decades. Who in the '60s would've figured that we'd make 100 horsepower per liter, like with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse 5.0-liter V8, or that adaptive dampers would be common in the luxury market, including on the Acura Integra A-Spec (with Technology Package).

Still, one seemingly overlooked aspect of automotive progress is how we actuate the clutch between an engine and manual transmission. While this area's workings have stayed relatively simple, moving from one form to another has improved daily driving in several ways. We're talking about transitioning from cable-operated to hydraulically actuated clutches.

Manual cars switched from cable clutches to hydraulic clutches because the latter engages more seamlessly, providing a smoother, more consistent feel. Hydraulic clutches are also easier to package and maintain and compensate better for system wear. However, hydraulic clutches have their downsides. If you've ever dealt with a rounded or stuck clutch bleeder nipple, for example, hydraulic clutches can quickly become a pain (even if a failed clutch pedal brings greater immediate stress). Let's dig further into the positives and negatives of each clutch.