These Cars Make It Most Obvious That You Bought A Base Model

Earlier this week we asked you what car makes it most obvious that someone cheaped out and bought the base model, and you all had some great answers. This is a collection of a few of my favorites, but I have to say, one in particular takes the cake this week. hoser68 really nailed it when they called the Toyota Corolla Cross L the Mennonite Special. That actually elicited a chuckle out of me, and I haven't experienced the joy of laughter in years. (Just kidding, those who know me know that I laugh at everything, but I still appreciated the chuckle, hoser68.)

I also offered a great answer in the BMW X2, which I've seen increasingly frequently in Los Angeles with permanent registration stickers on their plates, meaning BMW has resorted to fleet sales with its base X2s. Their unpainted black plastic wheel arches and Joker-esque smile, or Waluigi-esque mustache depending on how you see it, really broadcast their base-ness. But you're not here to read about me stroking my own ego by saying what a great answer I gave, even though it was pretty great, so go ahead and read the user submitted answers that I liked best, or head back and read through the ones that I didn't include.