Getting a good deal on anything is a great feeling, but getting a great deal on something as expensive as a car is extra satisfying. Virtually everybody wants to get a great deal, but nobody really wants to project that they got a good deal on something, but that's often what ends up happening on low-spec cars. In the good old days, entry-level trims of most cars projected their stripper spec through unpainted bumpers, wing mirrors and other trim pieces, but nowadays car companies have learned to charge extra for all that black plastic since it's now perceived as rugged when affixed to hatchbacks and crossovers. For today's question, I want to know what car makes it most obvious that you bought a base model? Share your answer in the comments below.

My mom's 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan was the cheap SE trim, so it had a middle bench seat and black plastic door handles and mirrors. Being the little car nerd I was, I admired the Grand Caravan Sport trim with its alloy wheels and body color trim, but I chose to focus on the fact that we had dual sliding doors when that was a flex. Beggars can't be choosers, though, so the Grand Caravan isn't my answer.